IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 17-2-01389-39

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

BANNER BANK,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF BRANDON HARRINGTON; DYANNA HARRINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF BRANDON HARRINGTON; DYANNA HARRINGTON; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the under-signed Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described be-low to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

The North 46 feet of the South 92 feet of the East 165 feet of Lot 8, YAKIMA ACRE TRACTS, recorded in Volume A of Plats, Page 117, records of Yakima County, Washington.

Tax Parcel No. 181325-12423 and commonly known as: 718 S 9th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 1st day of June, 2018

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $83,775.90 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the ad-dress listed below.

DATED this 2nd day of April, 2018. BRIAN WINTER, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway,

Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

April 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2018