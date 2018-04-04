IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 14-2-03046-0

SHERIFF’S NOTICE TO JUDGMENT DEBTOR OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN STANLEY ABS CAPITAL 1 INC. TRUST 2007-HE7 MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTIFCATES, SERIES 2007-HE7

Plaintiff,

ESTATE OF FELICIA CAVAZOS,DECEASED; CARLOS CAVAZOS; GLENN CAVAZOS; MANUEL CAVAZOS; RENE CAVA-ZOS;THE ESTATE OF RICHARD CAVAZOS; DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF RICHARD CAVAZOS, DECEASED; ROBERT CAVAZOS: NORA WHITAKER; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF FELICIA CAVAZOS, DECEASED; DISCOVER BANK, ISSUER OF THE DISCOVER CARD; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT SECURITY; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendant(s).

TO: Defendant(s) ESTATE OF FELICIA CAVAZOS, DECEASED; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property, which is legally described as follows:

LOT 8, HOMANN’S SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME “K” OF PLATS, PAGE 24.

Tax Parcel No. 221025-43474 and commonly known as: 917 South 10th Street, Sunnyside, WA 98944

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 4th day of March, 2018

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgement debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $100,035.68 which amount does not include costs and fees before the sale date together with interest thereon at 8.50000% per annum from and after the 19th day January, 2018, whereas the said Judgment is an Order of Sale, for the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.

If this sale is not pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure of a mortgage or a statutory lien, the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County has been informed that there is not sufficient personal property to satisfy the judgment amount. The judgment debtors should contact the Sheriff of Yakima County immediately if they do have sufficient personal property.

This property is subject to:

1.A redemption period of eight months which will expire at 4:30 p.m. on the 4th day of January, 2019.

The judgment debtor or debtors, or any of them, may redeem the above-described property at any time up to the end of the redemption period by paying the amount bid at the Sheriff’s sale plus additional costs, taxes, assessments, certain other amounts, fees and interest. If you are interested in redeeming the property, contact the undersigned Sheriff at the address stated below to determine the exact amount necessary to redeem.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: IF THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS DO NOT REDEEM THE PROPERTY BY 4:30 P.M. ON THE 4TH DAY OF JANUARY. 2019, THE END OF THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, THE PURCHASER AT THE SHERIFF’S SALE WILL BECOME THE OWNER AND MAY EVICT THE OCCUPANT FROM THE PROPERTY UNLESS THE OCCUPANT IS A TENANT HOLDING UNDER AN UNEXPIRED LEASE. IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IS OCCUPIED AS A PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE BY THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS AT THE TIME OF SALE, HE, SHE, THEY, OR ANY OF THEM MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, IF ANY, WITHOUT PAYMENT OF ANY RENT OR OCCUPANCY FEE. THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR MAY ALSO HAVE A RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING ANY REDEMPTION PERIOD IF THE PROPERTY IS USED FOR FARMING OR IF THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD UNDER A MORTGAGE THAT SO PROVIDES.

DATED this 16th day of March, 2018.

BRIAN WINTER, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 South 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March, 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2018