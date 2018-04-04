WIAA names athletes of the week

— The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association named the following high school athletes as Athlete of the Week for March 25-31:

Johan Espinoza, Eastmont, Soccer (SR) — Espinoza led the Wildcats to two victories this past week and moved the team’s record to 4-0. He netted four goals in the week. Espinoza scored one goal in regulation and one in a shootout to help defeat Wenatchee, on 3/27. He then followed that up with a hat-trick against Sunnyside, on 3/30.

Sidney Booth, Puyallup, Softball (JR) — Booth pitched both wins last week over Rogers (Puyallup) and South Kitsap, racking up 14 innings, 19 strikeouts, and three earned runs. She also included 3 for 7 at the plate with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI.

Zane Baker, Lakeside (Seattle), Baseball (SR) — The senior shortstop led the Lions to four wins (Interlake, O’Dea, Cleveland, and Roosevelt) in five games last week, going 12 for 17 at the dish with a double, two triples, and home run. He also tallied 12 RBI, eight runs, and four stolen bases.

Jesse Dupuis, Mt. Spokane, Softball (SR) — Dupuis was 6 for 8 with a triple, a home run, six runs, and nine RBI in three games. She was also 2-0 in the circle, punching out 24 batters in 11 innings of work and accumulating a 1.27 ERA.

Gilbert De La Luz, Franklin Pierce, Soccer (SR) — De La Luz had a total of three goals and three assists in two victories over White River (4-0) and Fife (2-0). He put up two goals and two assists against White River and a goal and an assist against Fife.

Megan Vandegrift, White River, Softball (SR) — Vandegrift helped lead the Hornets to wins over Franklin Pierce, Foster and Washington. She went 8 for 11 with a double, three triples, a home run, and 14 RBI.

Hunter Leach, La Center, Soccer (SR) — Leach proved his worth for the Wildcats, as he had three goals and seven assists in three games. They defeated Columbia (White Salmon), King’s Way Christian, and Castle Rock.

Sydnee Dyer, Seton Catholic, Track and Field (FR) — Dyer won the 1600m (5:23) and 800m (2:34) in last week’s three-way meet, which included La Center and Castle Rock. Her 1600m time won by 19 seconds.

Kaleb McCalden, Pe Ell, Track and Field (SR) — McCalden broke his high jump school record last week, with a score of 6’4.5” and placing his second in the State rankings. He also won the 110m hurdles (16.59), discus (115’1”), and was part of the winning 4x100m relay team.

Maddie Thomas, DeSales, Softball (SR) — Thomas was 5 for 5 at the plate in last week’s double-header on 3/28, against White Swan. She hit a double and three triples, while scoring six runs and knocking in six RBI.

Danner Maves, Pomeroy, Baseball (SO) — Maves pitched the second game of a double-header on 3/30, where the Pirates won 16-1. He was perfect through 3 and 2/3 innings. He finished with no hits, no walks, 14 strikeouts, and 69 pitches for his first varsity win of the year.

Taylor Allen, Cusick, Softball (JR) —

Allen went head-to-head with 1A Newport, where she struck out eight batters in seven innings and earned the 10-9 victory. She also had two hits to help her cause.