Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of sex offender Pulse was wanted for escaping community custody

— A man with a felony warrant for escaping community custody, who is also a registered sex offender, was arrested by Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies just after 1 a.m. yesterday, April 4.

James Pulse was arrested in the 400 block of Sandy Lane after deputies received a Crime Stoppers tip leading them to his location, Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said.

“Deputies arrived and observed Mr. Pulse sitting in a truck,” Schilperoort said.

It is believed Pulse was on state probation and failed to comply with the terms of his release, Schilperoort said.

“He is a violent offender and a registered sex offender from Benton County,” Schilperoort said.

A violent offender can be anyone who has had violent confrontations with law enforcement or violent tendencies while committing crimes, he said.

Pulse was arrested without incident, Schilperoort said, adding the sheriff’s office is grateful to residents who provide information that leads to the whereabouts of criminals.

“Without this tip, he (Pulse) may have still be on the loose in the public,” Schilperoort said.