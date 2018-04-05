Police in two cities investigating sex crimes

— Local police officers are in the midst of investigating two sex crimes reported earlier this week, while Zillah Police investigate a reported rape.

Mabton Police Chief said the two sex crimes, reported April 2 and 3, are unrelated and under investigation.

“There’s not much I can say while they are being investigated,” he said. “Both are in the early stages of investigation.”

The first case was reported just after 12:30 p.m. April 2 on Main Street, and the following day at about 2:30 p.m. an individual on Pine Street reported the second case.

“Neither one involved people jumping out of the bushes in a random attack,” Haglin said to assure the public.

People need to feel safe, he said.

“Crimes like these are very delicate,” Haglin said.

Zillah Police Chief Tim Quantrell did not return a phone call from the Daily Sun for comment on the rape his department is investigating.

It was reported on Chenaur Drive at about 7 p.m. April 2.

“We always want to encourage victims to report crimes — it’s important,” Haglin said.