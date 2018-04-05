Sunnyside Fire Department calls

APRIL 4
Aid call on NW Crescent Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Beckner Alley. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Federal Way. False alarm.
Aid call on Hudson Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
