Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
March 28, 2018
DISMISSALS
Jose Juan Barriga, DOB 01/03/86, no valid operator’s license.
Isamar Gutierrez, DOB 05/01/94, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Benito Hernandez Vera, DOB 09/06/82, two counts fourth-degree assault.
Amelia Serrano De Asis, DOB 01/23/86, animals at large.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Enedina Maria Alvear, DOB 08/19/90, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
Enedina Maria Alvear, DOB 08/19/90, obstructing a law enforcement officer. Dismissed, met conditions.
Matthew Lee Escobar, DOB 02/14/90, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.
Eric Paul Fernandez, DOB 11/30/96, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited. Dismissed, met conditions.
Jose Guadalupe Rejis-Reyna, DOB 06/05/92, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Fabian Cervantes Alvarez, DOB 01/22/98, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. $1,452.50 fine.
Thomas Michael Cruz Jr., DOB 04/17/58, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty each count. To serve 90 days each count.
Jorge A. Fajardo Palomino, DOB 02/05/89, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. $1,452.50 fine.
Ramona Lela Vallo, DOB 09/05/75, consuming liquor in a public place. Dismissed. Fourth-degree assault. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 30 days. $625 fine. Violation of parking ordinance. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 30 days. $250 fine. Obstructing a law enforcement officer. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 30 days. $250 fine.
SENTENCING
Angie Marie Whitlow, DOB 12/21/73, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended. To serve 364 days with 362 days suspended. $1,195.50 fine, plus costs.
BENCH WARRANTS
Jose Luis Mendoza, DOB 05/19/90, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Manuel I. Mirelez, DOB 08/10/95, third-degree malicious mischief.
Chassity Briann S. Ramirez, DOB 07/12/92, fourth-degree assault.
Danielle L. Wilmoth, DOB 02/26/86, third-degree introducing contraband.
