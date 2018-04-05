Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

March 27, 2018

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Luis C. Alfaro-Caratachea, DOB 09/02/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Defective license plate lamp. Dismissed.

Thalya Yvette Bibriesca, DOB 05/05/96, speeding 15 mph over the limit. $166 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Damian Garza Cantu, DOB 08/06/72, dog running at large uncontrolled. $100 fine. Animal license required. Dismissed.

Gerardo Chapina, DOB 08/31/99, failure to dim lights. $106 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.

Steven Aureo Gabino, DOB 09/01/90, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Violation of license restriction. $100 fine.

Oseas Isaiah Lara, DOB 06/03/98, No valid operator’s license. $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Passing in a no passing one. $136 fine.

Denae Heaven Lee, DOB 10/11/00, following vehicle too closely. $187 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.

Tomasa Meneses Lozano, DOB 07/03/80, dog running at large uncontrolled. $100 fine. Two counts animal license required. $100 fine each count.

Tomasa Meneses Lozano, DOB 07/03/80, dog running at large uncontrolled. $100 fine. Two counts animal license required. Dismissed both counts.

Baltazar Pantoja Zuniga, DOB 03/28/86, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine. Defective license plate lamp. $136 fine.

Monica Salazar Mendoza, DOB 10/07/88, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Defective license plate lamp. $136 fine.

Stephanie Garcia, DOB 06/15/93, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

DISMISSALS

Domingo Lopez Jr., DOB 07/02/53, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Alma Crystal Silva, DOB 03/23/93, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Monica Salazar Mendoza, DOB 10/07/88, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Luis Wayne Myers, DOB 12/31/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Chassity Briann S. Ramirez, DOB 07/12/92, third-degree malicious mischief.

Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, third-degree theft.

Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, two counts possession of another person’s identification.

Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, third-degree driving while license suspended and vehicle operator refusing to comply with police.

Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and rear center high-mounted stop lamp required.

Stephanie Garcia, DOB 06/15/93, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Stephanie Garcia, DOB 06/15/93, operating a motor vehicle without headlights when required.

Jeffrey Warren Naslund, DOB 03/09/60, threats to do harm and no-contact and/or protection order violation.

Jeffrey Warren Naslund, DOB 03/09/60, no-contact and/or protection order violation.

Jeffrey Warren Naslund, DOB 03/09/60, no-contact and/or protection order violation.

Jeffrey Warren Naslund, DOB 03/09/60, no-contact and/or protection order violation.

Evan Gregory Wienholz, DOB 03/14/95, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Evan Gregory Wienholz, DOB 03/14/95, second-degree criminal trespassing.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Stephanie Garcia, DOB 06/15/93, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to second-degree no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.

James Earl Smith, DOB 08/19/70, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Josh Carrasco, DOB 11/30/94, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. $1,602.50 fine.

Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 337 days suspended.

Evan Gregory Wienholz, DOB 03/14/95, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 340 days suspended.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Kevin Arian Alvarez, DOB 10/07/92, driving under the influence.

Kevin Arian Alvarez, DOB 10/07/92, first-degree negligent driving.

Cristal Chavez Arredondo, DOB 10/31/88, obstructing a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct-obstruction.

Brandon Christopher Chavez, DOB 06/28/81, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.

Janet Quinonez Chavez, DOB 07/17/88, driving under the influence.

Leonel Vidales Chavez Jr., DOB 09/08/91, first-degree negligent driving.

Luciano Cortes, DOB 04/20/81, violation of a harassment no-contact order.

Angel Cortes, DOB 03/17/91, threats to do harm.

Thomas Michael Cruz Jr., DOB 04/17/58, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Thomas Michael Cruz Jr., DOB 04/17/58, third-degree theft.

Thomas Michael Cruz Jr., DOB 04/17/58, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Thomas Michael Cruz Jr., DOB 04/17/58, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Thomas Michael Cruz Jr., DOB 04/17/58, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Fernando Garcia Corona, DOB 02/28/95, reckless driving.

Manuel Herrera Hernandez, DOB 02/19/75, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Joseph Michael Hilario, DOB 07/16/94, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Brigido Jara Elias, DOB 10/08/75, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Brandon B. Kautzman, DOB 01/12/80, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Jesus Crus Ledesma, DOB 05/16/86, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Starr Lynn McDaniel, DOB 11/14/74, third-degree theft.

Annajane J. Onepennee-David, DOB 06/10/89, disorderly conduct.

Jose Rafael Pacheco, DOB 11/18/88, driving under the influence.

Robert Anthony Perales, DOB 04/30/85, drug paraphernalia prohibited.

Robert Anthony Perales, DOB 04/30/85, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Daniel Anthony Pina, DOB 07/03/90, reckless driving.

Anthony Michael Roerig, DOB 03/17/70, third-degree theft.

Elizabeth Sybil Roscoe, DOB 04/13/88, no-contact and/or protection order violation.

Ruben Salinas Jr., DOB 12/23/68, driving under the influence.

Taylor Lewis Sampson, DOB 02/10/91, third-degree theft.

Blanca Crystal Torres, DOB 11/30/88, driving under the influence.

Alvaro Gonzalez, DOB 12/08/88, obstructing a law enforcement officer and giving a false statement to a public servant.

Adrianna Elizabeth Montoya Marin, DOB 08/15/83, no valid operator’s license.

BENCH WARRANTS

Alvaro Gonzalez, DOB 12/08/88, obstructing a law enforcement officer and giving a false statement to a public servant.

Benjamin Mujica, DOB 06/25/83, disorderly conduct and public nuisance.

Benjamin Mujica, DOB 06/25/83, giving a false statement to a public servant.

Martin Villanueva, DOB 09/26/89, third-degree theft.

Jose Alberto Bautista, DOB 06/05/90, disorderly conduct.

Blanca Aurora Castillo, DOB 03/23/91, third-degree theft.

Joseph Michael Hilario, DOB 07/16/94, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Laura Eliza Infante, DOB 04/26/85, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Noe Rivera, DOB 07/15/87, third-degree driving while license suspended.