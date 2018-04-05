Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
March 27, 2018
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Luis C. Alfaro-Caratachea, DOB 09/02/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Defective license plate lamp. Dismissed.
Thalya Yvette Bibriesca, DOB 05/05/96, speeding 15 mph over the limit. $166 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Damian Garza Cantu, DOB 08/06/72, dog running at large uncontrolled. $100 fine. Animal license required. Dismissed.
Gerardo Chapina, DOB 08/31/99, failure to dim lights. $106 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.
Steven Aureo Gabino, DOB 09/01/90, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Violation of license restriction. $100 fine.
Oseas Isaiah Lara, DOB 06/03/98, No valid operator’s license. $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Passing in a no passing one. $136 fine.
Denae Heaven Lee, DOB 10/11/00, following vehicle too closely. $187 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.
Tomasa Meneses Lozano, DOB 07/03/80, dog running at large uncontrolled. $100 fine. Two counts animal license required. $100 fine each count.
Tomasa Meneses Lozano, DOB 07/03/80, dog running at large uncontrolled. $100 fine. Two counts animal license required. Dismissed both counts.
Baltazar Pantoja Zuniga, DOB 03/28/86, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine. Defective license plate lamp. $136 fine.
Monica Salazar Mendoza, DOB 10/07/88, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Defective license plate lamp. $136 fine.
Stephanie Garcia, DOB 06/15/93, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
DISMISSALS
Domingo Lopez Jr., DOB 07/02/53, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Alma Crystal Silva, DOB 03/23/93, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Monica Salazar Mendoza, DOB 10/07/88, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Luis Wayne Myers, DOB 12/31/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Chassity Briann S. Ramirez, DOB 07/12/92, third-degree malicious mischief.
Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, third-degree theft.
Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, two counts possession of another person’s identification.
Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, third-degree driving while license suspended and vehicle operator refusing to comply with police.
Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and rear center high-mounted stop lamp required.
Stephanie Garcia, DOB 06/15/93, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Stephanie Garcia, DOB 06/15/93, operating a motor vehicle without headlights when required.
Jeffrey Warren Naslund, DOB 03/09/60, threats to do harm and no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Jeffrey Warren Naslund, DOB 03/09/60, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Jeffrey Warren Naslund, DOB 03/09/60, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Jeffrey Warren Naslund, DOB 03/09/60, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Evan Gregory Wienholz, DOB 03/14/95, second-degree criminal trespassing.
Evan Gregory Wienholz, DOB 03/14/95, second-degree criminal trespassing.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Stephanie Garcia, DOB 06/15/93, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to second-degree no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
James Earl Smith, DOB 08/19/70, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Josh Carrasco, DOB 11/30/94, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. $1,602.50 fine.
Ruby Jo Davila, DOB 03/30/78, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 337 days suspended.
Evan Gregory Wienholz, DOB 03/14/95, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 340 days suspended.
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Kevin Arian Alvarez, DOB 10/07/92, driving under the influence.
Kevin Arian Alvarez, DOB 10/07/92, first-degree negligent driving.
Cristal Chavez Arredondo, DOB 10/31/88, obstructing a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct-obstruction.
Brandon Christopher Chavez, DOB 06/28/81, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.
Janet Quinonez Chavez, DOB 07/17/88, driving under the influence.
Leonel Vidales Chavez Jr., DOB 09/08/91, first-degree negligent driving.
Luciano Cortes, DOB 04/20/81, violation of a harassment no-contact order.
Angel Cortes, DOB 03/17/91, threats to do harm.
Thomas Michael Cruz Jr., DOB 04/17/58, second-degree criminal trespassing.
Thomas Michael Cruz Jr., DOB 04/17/58, third-degree theft.
Thomas Michael Cruz Jr., DOB 04/17/58, second-degree criminal trespassing.
Thomas Michael Cruz Jr., DOB 04/17/58, first-degree criminal trespassing.
Thomas Michael Cruz Jr., DOB 04/17/58, first-degree criminal trespassing.
Fernando Garcia Corona, DOB 02/28/95, reckless driving.
Manuel Herrera Hernandez, DOB 02/19/75, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Joseph Michael Hilario, DOB 07/16/94, second-degree vehicle prowling.
Brigido Jara Elias, DOB 10/08/75, second-degree driving while license suspended.
Brandon B. Kautzman, DOB 01/12/80, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Jesus Crus Ledesma, DOB 05/16/86, second-degree criminal trespassing.
Starr Lynn McDaniel, DOB 11/14/74, third-degree theft.
Annajane J. Onepennee-David, DOB 06/10/89, disorderly conduct.
Jose Rafael Pacheco, DOB 11/18/88, driving under the influence.
Robert Anthony Perales, DOB 04/30/85, drug paraphernalia prohibited.
Robert Anthony Perales, DOB 04/30/85, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Daniel Anthony Pina, DOB 07/03/90, reckless driving.
Anthony Michael Roerig, DOB 03/17/70, third-degree theft.
Elizabeth Sybil Roscoe, DOB 04/13/88, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Ruben Salinas Jr., DOB 12/23/68, driving under the influence.
Taylor Lewis Sampson, DOB 02/10/91, third-degree theft.
Blanca Crystal Torres, DOB 11/30/88, driving under the influence.
Alvaro Gonzalez, DOB 12/08/88, obstructing a law enforcement officer and giving a false statement to a public servant.
Adrianna Elizabeth Montoya Marin, DOB 08/15/83, no valid operator’s license.
BENCH WARRANTS
Alvaro Gonzalez, DOB 12/08/88, obstructing a law enforcement officer and giving a false statement to a public servant.
Benjamin Mujica, DOB 06/25/83, disorderly conduct and public nuisance.
Benjamin Mujica, DOB 06/25/83, giving a false statement to a public servant.
Martin Villanueva, DOB 09/26/89, third-degree theft.
Jose Alberto Bautista, DOB 06/05/90, disorderly conduct.
Blanca Aurora Castillo, DOB 03/23/91, third-degree theft.
Joseph Michael Hilario, DOB 07/16/94, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Laura Eliza Infante, DOB 04/26/85, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Noe Rivera, DOB 07/15/87, third-degree driving while license suspended.
