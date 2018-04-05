Youth of the Year award presented to Prosser teen

— Boys and Girls Club is important to one local boy and his family.

Zane Castilleja, 15, was recently named the 2018 Washington State Youth of the Year, following in the footsteps of his brother Sebastian “Zebbie” Castilleja, winner of the same award two years ago.

The achievement means Zane Castilleja is awarded a $5,000 college scholarship and qualified to represent the state at the Boys and Girls Club of America Pacific Region Youth of the Year competition in Los Angeles, Calif. this coming July.

He is a sophomore at Prosser High School and has been a member of Boys and Girls Club for five years.

“His brother was a senior,” Prosser Boys and Girls Club representative Chris Cisneros said.

He hopes Castilleja has the chance of winning the honor at a higher level.

The teen was recognized for outstanding character, leadership and community service.

He plans to study medi-cine and photography at the University of Washington.

Zebbie Castilleja has served as a role model for his younger brother, having joined the Kennewick Police Department and continues to help with the establish-ment of the Boys and Girls Club there.