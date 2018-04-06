Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
April 3, 2018
ARRAIGNMENTS
Pedro Cruz Rodriguez, DOB 01/02/88, no valid operator’s license; amended to driving without operator’s license on person. $550 fine.
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Leonarda Cortez, DOB 02/20/73, drug running at large uncontrolled. $100 fine.
Ana Marlen Fernandez-Godinez, DOB 12/07/97, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Failure to stop and/or yield at an intersection. $136 fine.
Ricardo Rosas Gutierrez, DOB 09/30/63, failure to yield right-of-way. $187 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.
Charlee Jean Johnston, DOB 11/30/01, speeding 25 mph over the limit. $100 fine, plus $100 court costs. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.
Librado Genry Mendez Ramirez, DOB 07/23/95, defective turn signal and/or stop lamps. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.
Dana Marie Ortiz, DOB 10/04/67, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Manuel Osorio Gomez, DOB 11/29/95, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Hector Robles Jr., DOB 09/29/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Modified exhaust. $100 fine.
Leticia Rodriguez Arroyo, DOB 11/17/91, speeding 10 mph over the limit. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Alvaro Rosas Albarran, DOB 10/25/99, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Failure to obey traffic control device. $136 fine.
Albert Salazar, DOB 01/13/67, unsafe starting from parked position. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.
Adelia Evangelina Sanchez, DOB 09/02/74, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Miguel Linares Ochoa, DOB 04/29/68, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Pedro Cruz Rodriguez, DOB 01/02/88, speeding 17 mph over the limit. $207 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Oscar Antonio Espindola, DOB 06/12/91, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Skylar Andrew Nelson, DOB 04/03/91, failure to wear safety belt. $136 fine.
DISMISSALS
Nancy M. Corona Aguilar, DOB 07/06/89, failure to use child restraint.
Gustavo Ivan Cruz-Gabriel, DOB 08/27/93, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance, operating and/or possessing a vehicle without registration and defective license plate lamp.
Candido Rodriguez Macias, DOB 02/02/66, disturbance by dogs.
Juan Gualberto Zevallos Zafra, DOB 07/31/72, no valid operator’s license.
Skylar Andrew Nelson, DOB 04/03/91, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Jorge Araiza Barajas, DOB 12/11/86, speeding 15 mph over the limit.
Bridget Erin Duffy, DOB 08/11/80, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Juventino Gonzalez Mendoza, DOB 01/25/70, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Orlando Patina Jr., DOB 01/16/90, third-degree malicious mischief.
CONTESTED HEARINGS
Kristel K. Andrews, DOB 11/10/70, failure to dim lights. $136 fine. Following too closely. $136 fine.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Cassandra Lynn Barrera, DOB 08/04/84, driving under the influence. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $975 fine. Third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed.
Felix Garza, DOB 02/10/60, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentence not available.
Patricia Rice Geronimo, DOB 07/17/84, second-degree criminal trespassing. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 80 days suspended. $1,000 fine suspended.
Rafael Mathew Tijerina, DOB 12/15/71, harassment. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentence not available.
Lucas John Tweeten, 08/01/79, second-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 354 days suspended. $915 fine.
BENCH WARRANTS
Miguel Linares Ochoa, DOB 04/29/68, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Antonio Bustos Ruiz, DOB 04/25/73, no valid operator’s license.
Oscar Antonio Espindola, DOB 06/12/91, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Emilio Ramirez Castillo, DOB 07/16/48, fourth-degree assault with a sexual motivation.
Lorenzo Villafana, DOB 09/02/93, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment