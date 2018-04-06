Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

April 3, 2018

ARRAIGNMENTS

Pedro Cruz Rodriguez, DOB 01/02/88, no valid operator’s license; amended to driving without operator’s license on person. $550 fine.

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Leonarda Cortez, DOB 02/20/73, drug running at large uncontrolled. $100 fine.

Ana Marlen Fernandez-Godinez, DOB 12/07/97, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Failure to stop and/or yield at an intersection. $136 fine.

Ricardo Rosas Gutierrez, DOB 09/30/63, failure to yield right-of-way. $187 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.

Charlee Jean Johnston, DOB 11/30/01, speeding 25 mph over the limit. $100 fine, plus $100 court costs. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.

Librado Genry Mendez Ramirez, DOB 07/23/95, defective turn signal and/or stop lamps. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.

Dana Marie Ortiz, DOB 10/04/67, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Manuel Osorio Gomez, DOB 11/29/95, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Hector Robles Jr., DOB 09/29/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Modified exhaust. $100 fine.

Leticia Rodriguez Arroyo, DOB 11/17/91, speeding 10 mph over the limit. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Alvaro Rosas Albarran, DOB 10/25/99, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Failure to obey traffic control device. $136 fine.

Albert Salazar, DOB 01/13/67, unsafe starting from parked position. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.

Adelia Evangelina Sanchez, DOB 09/02/74, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Miguel Linares Ochoa, DOB 04/29/68, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Pedro Cruz Rodriguez, DOB 01/02/88, speeding 17 mph over the limit. $207 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Oscar Antonio Espindola, DOB 06/12/91, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Skylar Andrew Nelson, DOB 04/03/91, failure to wear safety belt. $136 fine.

DISMISSALS

Nancy M. Corona Aguilar, DOB 07/06/89, failure to use child restraint.

Gustavo Ivan Cruz-Gabriel, DOB 08/27/93, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance, operating and/or possessing a vehicle without registration and defective license plate lamp.

Candido Rodriguez Macias, DOB 02/02/66, disturbance by dogs.

Juan Gualberto Zevallos Zafra, DOB 07/31/72, no valid operator’s license.

Skylar Andrew Nelson, DOB 04/03/91, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Jorge Araiza Barajas, DOB 12/11/86, speeding 15 mph over the limit.

Bridget Erin Duffy, DOB 08/11/80, no-contact and/or protection order violation.

Juventino Gonzalez Mendoza, DOB 01/25/70, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Orlando Patina Jr., DOB 01/16/90, third-degree malicious mischief.

CONTESTED HEARINGS

Kristel K. Andrews, DOB 11/10/70, failure to dim lights. $136 fine. Following too closely. $136 fine.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Cassandra Lynn Barrera, DOB 08/04/84, driving under the influence. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $975 fine. Third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed.

Felix Garza, DOB 02/10/60, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentence not available.

Patricia Rice Geronimo, DOB 07/17/84, second-degree criminal trespassing. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 80 days suspended. $1,000 fine suspended.

Rafael Mathew Tijerina, DOB 12/15/71, harassment. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentence not available.

Lucas John Tweeten, 08/01/79, second-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 354 days suspended. $915 fine.

BENCH WARRANTS

Miguel Linares Ochoa, DOB 04/29/68, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Antonio Bustos Ruiz, DOB 04/25/73, no valid operator’s license.

Oscar Antonio Espindola, DOB 06/12/91, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Emilio Ramirez Castillo, DOB 07/16/48, fourth-degree assault with a sexual motivation.

Lorenzo Villafana, DOB 09/02/93, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.