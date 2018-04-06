Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
April 4, 2018
DISMISSALS
Frenando Adrian Alvarado, DOB 06/30/92, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Fernando Adrian Alvarado, DOB 06/30/92, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.
Stuart Jay Foley, DOB 06/17/68, hit-and-run unattended vehicle.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Stuart Jay Foley, DOB 06/17/68, obstructing a law enforcement officer. Dismissed. No-contact and/or protection order violation. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days. Time suspended and fine not available.
MODIFICATION AND/OR RESCIND NO-CONTACT ORDER REQUEST
Hilda Mendoza, DOB 10/09/96, fourth-degree assault. Request granted.
Dante Joel Nunez, DOB 09/30/93, fourth-degree assault. Request denied.
BENCH WARRANTS
Edgar Avalos, DOB 12/04/81, two counts drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.
Rafael Oseguera Jr., 10/15/91, two counts fourth-degree assault.
Valentin Romero Ramirez, DOB 02/14/89, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
