Judge Donald W. Engel
April 9, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
FAILURE TO COMPLY - PRELIMINARY
Augustine Enriquez Cruz, DOB 11/23/86, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Clinton Joseph Hayes, DOB 04/15/63, driving under the influence.
David Partida, DOB 07/10/97, driving under the influence and hit-and-run.
David Partida, DOB 07/10/97, driving under the influence.
EXPIRED WARRANT REVIEW
Angel Mendoza Cuevas, DOB 03/20/84, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW
Tonya Rae Rollin, DOB 12/02/90, driving under the influence.
Tonya Rae Rollin, DOB 12/02/90, driving under the influence, second-degree driving while license suspended and hit-and-run unattended vehicle.
Lynette Faye Shippentower, DOB 09/29/84, driving under the influence.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment