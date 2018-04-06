Judge Donald W. Engel

April 9, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

FAILURE TO COMPLY - PRELIMINARY

Augustine Enriquez Cruz, DOB 11/23/86, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Clinton Joseph Hayes, DOB 04/15/63, driving under the influence.

David Partida, DOB 07/10/97, driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

David Partida, DOB 07/10/97, driving under the influence.

EXPIRED WARRANT REVIEW

Angel Mendoza Cuevas, DOB 03/20/84, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW

Tonya Rae Rollin, DOB 12/02/90, driving under the influence.

Tonya Rae Rollin, DOB 12/02/90, driving under the influence, second-degree driving while license suspended and hit-and-run unattended vehicle.

Lynette Faye Shippentower, DOB 09/29/84, driving under the influence.