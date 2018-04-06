Zillah man faces multiple charges after assaulting girlfriend

— A Zillah man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and being a felon in possession of a weapon, as well as dealing drugs was in Yakima County Superior Court today, April 6.

Jose Alfredo C. Arredondo, 37, faces charges of fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, drug possession with intent to deliver, felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He made a preliminary appearance during which Judge Gayle M. Hartcock decided whether or not there was probable cause to charge him.

Arredondo was arrested April 5 after a Yakima County Sheriff deputy interviewed his girlfriend, “Gema” at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima, a declaration of probable cause narrative said.

Gema said Arredondo has been out of prison for two years and is on federal probation for felony gun charges, court documents said.

She and Arredondo have been dating four months and had been arguing on a regular basis throughout the week, records show.

Thursday afternoon, Gema attempted to leave the home they were at, but Arredondo pulled out a gun and racked the slide before she could walk out, insisting she stay and “… get in the car,” records show.

The pistol, she told the deputy, is a .45 caliber.

Arredondo threatened Gema with the gun, telling her he would shoot her with it if she didn’t comply, records show.

Believing he would harm her, she got in the car in which he proceeded to threaten her, records show.

Gema challenged Arredondo, asking him, “Why don’t you pull that on the people that shot you,” referring to a gang-related shooting on Fourth Street in Yakima, records show.

As Gema continued to relate her story, she told the deputy Arredondo struck her multiple times on the head, records show.

She attempted to get help from Arredondo’s drug supplier, known as “Debbie,” who was at the end of the driveway, records show.

Arredondo drove the car away from the home and threaten her, leading her to believe he intended to kill her in a remote area, records show.

After a lengthy drive, Gema convinced Arredondo to leave her at a relative’s house. She told him she wouldn’t report the incident, records show.

She also informed the deputy Arredondo is a methamphetamine dealer, who was hiding as much as 3 pounds of drugs in a trash can at the home he lives in, records show.