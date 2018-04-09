Woman drowned in overturned pickup found in Harrah Drain Vehicle was found in the irrigation ditch at about 7 a.m. Saturday

— A local woman whose body was recovered from an overturned vehicle in an irrigation ditch early Saturday morning is believed to have drowned.

Marianna Powers, 62, was still seat belted into her 1993 Chevrolet pickup when the vehicle was pulled out of the Harrah Drain ditch about 7 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle was found upside down in about 3 feet of water in the 2300 block of Harrah Drain Road, just south of Fort Road, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office traffic safety deputy Scot Swallow said Sunday.

“After the pickup was pulled from the ditch, it was discovered that the driver of the pickup, identified as 62-year-old Marianna Powers from the Harrah area, was till seat belted in the pickup,” he said. “Cause of death is believed to be by drowning.”

Swallow said authorities believe Powers’ fatal crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. Friday night, April 6.

“Powers had been traveling southbound from Fort Road, on Harrah Drain Road, towards her residence and for some reason veered/drove off the left side of the gravel road and off the roadway, where the pickup rolled onto its top, landing upside down in about three feet of water,” Swallow said. “There were no skid marks; it had been raining during the night and the gravel road was wet.”

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, Swallow said.