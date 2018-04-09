Alice Maxine Ames, 94, of Wapato, died April 8, 2018 in Wapato.

She was born Dec. 25, 1923 in Stone County, MO.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhilllsfh.com.