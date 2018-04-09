Alice Maxine Ames, 94, of Wapato, died April 8, 2018 in Wapato.
She was born Dec. 25, 1923 in Stone County, MO.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhilllsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment