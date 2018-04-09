Augustine Phillips Howard

Augustine Phillips How-ard, 82, of Toppenish, died April 7, 2018 in Yakima.

She was born Aug. 11, 1935 in White Swan.

Dressing services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 10 at the Toppenish Creek Long-house in White Swan with overnight services. Burial will be at 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, at the Methodist Cemetery in White Swan.

