Augustine Phillips Howard

Augustine Phillips How-ard, 82, of Toppenish, died April 7, 2018 in Yakima.
She was born Aug. 11, 1935 in White Swan.
Dressing services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 10 at the Toppenish Creek Long-house in White Swan with overnight services. Burial will be at 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, at the Methodist Cemetery in White Swan.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhilllsfh.com.
