Baby Shower offers resources and gifts

— All mothers-to-be love a party that focuses on their new arrival. To honor that, area moms are invited to the free baby shower from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 18, at Astria Toppenish Hospital, 502 West Fourth

A baby shower for Spanish speaking moms will be offered the same day from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

The baby shower, however, is more than a time for presents for the babies, event organizer, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Community Relations Coordinator Jessica Johnson, said.

Expectant mothers will also hear from local health professionals about available resources, and what to expect before, during, and after delivery. Tours of the hospital’s birthing rooms will be included during the event.

Johnson said resources available at the event include: WIC, Community Health Services, Breastfeeding Peer Education, Primary Care Nutrition Services, the Lower Valley Parents as Teachers group and hospital representatives.

“Our goal at the baby shower is to introduce moms to all the services Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Astria has to offer,” Johnson said.

Interested attendees can call 509-865-1506 or text “ForBaby” to 85511 to register.