Charbonneau Park access road closed Irrigation line break prompted closure, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says

— An irrigation line break has prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to temporarily close an access road to Charbonneau Park.

Shoreline Drive will be closed while Western Farmland LLC is able to make repairs.

Access to the park, marina and Snake River is still available via Sun Harbor Drive off state Highway 124.

After repairs are complete, the Corps will inspect the road for possible damage and stability before it is reopened.