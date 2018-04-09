City slates clean-up days

— PROSSER — The City will hold three days of residential spring clean-up beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 12, continuing to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 14.

Trash will be accepted at the city yard transfer stations at 10th and Sherman Avenue.

No hazardous waste will be accepted.

For those dumping refrigerated units will be charged a $36.68 fee and there is a $3.36 fee per tire.

Brush and wood by-products such as limbs and leaves will be accepted.