City slates clean-up days

PROSSER — PROSSER — The City will hold three days of residential spring clean-up beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 12, continuing to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 14.
Trash will be accepted at the city yard transfer stations at 10th and Sherman Avenue.
No hazardous waste will be accepted.
For those dumping refrigerated units will be charged a $36.68 fee and there is a $3.36 fee per tire.
Brush and wood by-products such as limbs and leaves will be accepted.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment