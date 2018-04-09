Expect traffic delays on I-82 westbound Crews sealing the roadway west of Selah this week

A five-mile stretch of westbound Interstate 82 west of the city will be reduced to single-lane traffic for pavement sealing this week.

According to the state Department of Transportation, motorists can expect minor delays during daytime hours as maintenance crews seal the pavement.

There will be periodic single-lane closures during the day, officials said.

For up-to-date information, check www.wsdot.wa.gov or call 511.

