Expect traffic delays on I-82 westbound

A five-mile stretch of westbound Interstate 82 west of the city will be reduced to single-lane traffic for pavement sealing this week.
According to the state Department of Transportation, motorists can expect minor delays during daytime hours as maintenance crews seal the pavement.
There will be periodic single-lane closures during the day, officials said.
For up-to-date information, check www.wsdot.wa.gov or call 511.
