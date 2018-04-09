Jessica Ramos is Miss Granger 2018

— From the beginning of the evening Jessica Ramos was the girl, to keep an eye on.

By the end of the annual Miss Granger Pageant, she had collected the hearts of the audience and the coveted crown and title.

There to celebrate with her were Destiny Algeria and Jazmin Herrera, who were named First and Second Princesses, respectively.

Ramos, 15, is a sophomore at Granger High School. Algeria, 17, is a junior and Herrera, 16, is also a sophomore.

The “big girl” pageant was complemented by the Little Miss Granger Pageant, held in conjunction with the older girls event.

Winning the title of Little Miss Granger was second grader Lanayah Almaguer, 7, who could have won the title based on her smile alone. Joining her on the stage as first princess was Natalie Mejia, 7, and Lizette Mancilla, 8.

Adding color to the evening were the more than 50 visiting community royalty who entertained the crowd during the intermission with a contemporary line dance that could rightfully be called the “Dance of the Sash Sister hood.”

The two courts will make their first public appearance at the Granger Cherry Festival Parade Saturday April 14.

The parade registration and line-up begin at 7 a.m. behind the elementary school on Bailey Avenue. Judging is at 9:30 a.m. and the grand parade begins at 11 a.m.



They will also help host at the Visiting Royalty Luncheon at the Lions Club building following the parade, luncheon chairman Aida Valenzuela said.

The court members will then be out greeting the public at the annual festival held at city park. Where music, food and games will be played.



The carnival, local food vendors and entertainment provided by Radio KDNA all begin at noon.

The annual fishing derby will Take place Sunday morning with registration at 7 a.m. at the Granger Ponds, near Hisey Park.

Prizes include $125 for first place - the largest fish, second place is $75 and this place is $25.