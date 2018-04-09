Man accused of molesting step-daughter

— A Grandview man accused of molesting his 15-year-old stepdaughter appears in Yakima County Superior Court today, April 9.

Ralph Garza Jr., 47, faces a charge of third-degree child molestation after his April 7 arrest.

Grandview Police investigated a report from Garza’s wife, who called the Police Department after witnessing Garza grabbing her daughter’s bottom, a declaration of probable cause said.

A police officer was able to interview the girl, who said Garza took advantage of being home with her while her mother was shopping, records show.

He entered the girl’s room, sat down on the bed and began commenting about her appearance, records show.

The girl told the officer Garza tried to kiss her, but she turned away and the kiss landed on her lower side of her lips, records show.

He caressed her face and her breast before moving his hand to her bottom, records show.

That’s when her mother entered the room, records show.

The teen told the officer Garza also molested her while they were in the kitchen, forcing his arousal upon her before another relative entered the home, records show.

Garza walked away, but shortly later suggested she show him a vehicle she was interested in. That’s how the pair ended up in her room, records show.

The mother said she was suspicious when arriving home from getting food. The home was quiet and the television paused, records show.

That is what led to her discovery, records show.

She told police Garza fled the home and police had to search for him before he could be arrested, records show.