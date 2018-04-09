New dairy ambassador to be named

— The introduction of the 2018 Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador, Kayla Van Wieringen, will be made at the 61st annual Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador Banquet, at 6:30 p.m. April 27, at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Road.

Kayla is the daughter of Randy and Lynn Van Wieringen of Sunnyside. She is oldest sister to Justin, Hailey, and Ellie.

A junior at Sunnyside Christian High School, Kayla is a member of National Honor Society, FFA, Honors Choir and Drama Club.

She also plays volleyball and softball and is a cheer squad member.

When not at school, she is active in the Green Valley 4-H Club, showing and judging dairy heifers, beer and sheep at area livestock shows and fairs.

She is also active in her church youth group.

Following high school graduation, Kayla plans to attend college and pursue a degree in nursing.

In addition to coronating Van Wieringen as the new Dairy Ambassador, the outgoing Ambassador Madison Boersma and alternate Cobi Van Slageren, who will give a wrap-up of their year’s activities representing the region’s dairy industry, Yakima Valley Dairy Women’s Ambassador program coordinator Alyssa Boogerd said.

The Dairy Banquet will also serve as a time for the Yakima Valley Dairy Women to honor the industry friend and award scholarships to area students, whose families are involved in the industry or who seek careers in dairy agriculture, Boogerd said.

To reserve a place at the banquet, call 509-945-2822.