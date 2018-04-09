Newhouse named ‘Guardian of Seniors' Rights Award

— Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) has earned the Association’s Guardian of Seniors’ Rights award, an honor presented by the 60 Plus Association in March.

“I am honored by the recognition from 60 Plus for efforts to protect senior citizens,” Rep. Newhouse said.

“The federal government has made promises to senior citizens to provide Medicare and Social Security, and we are responsible for keeping the nation in fiscal order to fulfill those promises.”

“I’m still singing at con-certs, but today I’m singing the praises of Congressman Dan Newhouse. Seniors can depend on Dan.” a 60 Plus Association spokesman and noted American singer Pat Boone, 82, said.

“The Guardian Award is given to members in appreciation of their tireless ef-forts on behalf of senior citizens, as so many of our elderly struggle on a fixed income,” American Association of Senior Citizens, 60 Plus Chairman Jim Martin said.

“Seniors have to live with-in their means and so should our government. Rep. Newhouse will fight to end the 'Death Tax,' which negatively impacts small businesses, farmers and ranchers throughout the Nation We also particularly appreciate the efforts by Rep. Newhouse to assure the financial stability of Social Security and Medicare.

“That’s why Representative Newhouse has earned the Association’s highest award, and it’s my honor to personally present it,” Martin said.