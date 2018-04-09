Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 6

Suspicious activity on North Elm Street.

Assist agency on West Fifth Street.

Resident assist on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard at West Fifth Street and Meadowlark Drive.

Public service on Wilson Highway.

Resident complaint on Ismo Court.

Residential alarm on Nicka Road.

Traffic stop on Grandridge Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on Grandridge Road.

Assault on east Washington Street.

Attempt to locate on North Hicks Road.

APRIL 7

Shots reported fired on Avenue E.

Driving under the influence on East Third Street.

Assist agency on Division Street.

Welfare check on East Fourth Street.

Harassment on East Washington Street.

Traffic hazard at North Fourth Street and Wilson Highway.

Disorderly conduct on East Washington street.

Business alarm on Wallace Way.

Animal problem at West Fifth Street and Crescent Drive.

Traffic hazard at West Fifth Street and Cherry Lane.

Residential alarm on North Third Street.

Civil matter on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on east Bonnieview Road.

APRIL 8

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Highland Drive.

Informational call on Broadview Drive.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Business alarm on West Wine Country Road.

Illegal dumping on Birch Street.

Business alarm on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard at West Wine Country and Stover roads.

Suspicious activity at Division Street and East Wine Country Road.

Informational call on West Third Street.

Resident assist on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Cedar Street.

Malicious mischief on Pleasant Avenue.

APRIL 9

Hit-and-run crash at Viall and West Wine Country roads.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 6

Unwanted guest on Sunnyside Avenue.

Emergency medical aid on Fourth Street.

Non-injury crash at East Third Street and state Highway 223.

Suspicious activity on West Boulevard North.

APRIL 7

Resident assist on Main Street.

Suspicious activity on East A Street.

Livestock incident on E Avenue.

APRIL 8

Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Custodial interference on Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on Mentzer Avenue East.

Domestic call on LaPierre Road.

Burglary on East Second Street.

APRIL 9

Domestic call on East First Street.

MABTON POLICE

APRIL 7

Vehicle theft on Fourth Avenue.

Traffic stop at Main and Cedar streets.

Animal problem at Jefferson Street and Second Avenue.

APRIL 8

Welfare check on B Street.

Traffic stop on North Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 6

Illegal dumping on Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic call at South Fifth Street and East Decatur Avenue.

Animal problem on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Weapon offense on Tacoma Avenue.

Domestic call on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on North Sixth Street.

Domestic call on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop at North First Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on SW Crescent Avenue.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Lost property on South 13th Street.

Court order service on South Sixth Street.

Theft on Ida Belle Lane.

Resident assist on South Eighth Street.

Shots reported fired at Rouse and Beckner roads.

Parking problem on Vista Avenue.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on Rouse Road.

Noise complaint on Grending Avenue.

Theft on Waneta Road.

APRIL 7

Noise complaint at Upland Park.

Assault on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Rouse Road.

Assist agency on Picard Place.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on South 13th Street.

Trespassing on South Fifth Street.

Assist agency at Yakima Valley Highway and Waneta Road.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East South Hill Road.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Informational call on Waneta Road.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Suspicious activity on Reeves Way.

Suspicious activity on Outlook Road.

Driving under the influence at Scoon Road and North Avenue.

Traffic offense at Waneta and Alexander roads.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

APRIL 8

Civil matter on West South Hill road.

Resident assist on Cascade Way.

Juvenile problem on Woods Road.

Driving under the influence on East Lincoln Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Sixth Street.

Informational call on Bagley Drive.

Driving under the influence on West Outlook Road.

Noise complaint on Woods Road.

Business alarm on Washington Court.

Utility problem on South 11th Street.

Business alarm on South Seventh Street.

Found property on Woods Road.

Injury crash on Swan Road.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on Decatur Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Attempt to locate on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Parking problem on Swan Road.

Civil matter on Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Yakima Valley Highway.

APRIL 9

Traffic stop at Van Belle and Washout roads.

Driving under the influence on East Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 6

Court order violation on South Wasco Avenue.

APRIL 7

Overdose on West C Street.

Resident assist on North Satus Avenue.

Mental subject on South Simcoe Avenue.

Suicidal person on South Tieton Avenue.

APRIL 8

Suspicious activity at North Camas Avenue and East A Street.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Informational call on South Wapato Avenue.

Assault on West First Street.

Welfare check on West Seventh Street.

Unwanted guest on South Wapato Avenue.

APRIL 9

Informational call on South Wapato Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 6

Assist agency on Sunnyside Avenue, Granger.

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Animal problem on Prairie Road, Moxee.

Suspicious activity at Lateral A and Branch roads, Toppenish.

Domestic call on Ashue road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on White Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity om Murray Road, Mabton.

Malicious mischief on Stover Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Beam Road, Granger.

Resident assist on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity at Aster and McCredy lanes, Wapato.

Traffic stop at state Highway 22 and East McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Shots reported fired on High School Road, Mabton.

Civil matter on West Edison Road, Sunnyside.

Crash at South Wapato and Branch roads, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Plank Road, Toppenish.

Custodial interference on Duffy Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check at Division Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Informational call on West B Street, Wapato.

Assist agency on Brown Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Domestic call on Zickler Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity at Yakima Valley Highway and Valleyview Road, Zillah.

Burglary on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on East Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Winnier Road, Mabton.

APRIL 7

Non-injury crash on Fort road, Toppenish.

Traffic hazard at Higgins Lane and West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on Fourth Avenue, Mabton.

Vehicle prowl on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Recovered stolen vehicle on Houghton Road, Zillah.

Injury crash on Harrah Drain Road, Toppenish.

Wanted person on Nukshay Drive, Wapato.

Vehicle theft at Van Belle and Arms roads, Outlook.

Assist agency on Orchard Way, Wapato9.

Welfare check on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Theft on East Bonnieview Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident at South Outlook and Gap roads, Outlook.

Noise complaint at Buena Road and Harper Lane, Buena.

Custodial interference in Granger.

Suspicious activity on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Harassment on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem at Stover and North Forsell roads, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Outlook Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on East Seventh Street, Wapato.

Resident assist on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on Buena Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Shearer Lane, Toppenish.

APRIL 8

Mental subject on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Suspicious activity at Jones and Lateral A roads, Wapato.

Injury crash at Yost and Lateral A roads, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Branch Road, Wapato.

Abandoned vehicle at Yakima Valley Highway and Interstate 82, Wapato.

Domestic call on Huli Circle, Wapato.

Residential alarm on West Centennial Drive, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Resident assist on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Assist agency at Fort and Robbins roads, Toppenish.

Custodial interference on Durham Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Beam Road, Granger.

Shots reported fired on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Informational call on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Gurley Road, Granger.

Domestic call on Morrow Lane, Zillah.

Robbery on Boundary Road, Mabton.

APRIL 9

Domestic call on East First Street.

Suspicious activity on Fraley Cut Off Road, Toppenish.

Resident assist on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Traffic stop on Fort Road, Toppenish.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 6

Animal problem on Reed Street.

Suspicious activity at Second Avenue and Maranatha Drive.

Wanted person on South C Street, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Reo Drive.

Domestic call on Pollock Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Zillah West Road.

APRIL 7

Wanted person on Zillah West Road.

Residential alarm on Reo Drive.

APRIL 8

Assist agency Bolin Drive, Toppenish.

Found property on Seventh Street.

Residential alarm on Roza Drive.

Resident assist on Schoentrup Lane.

Weapon offense on First Avenue.