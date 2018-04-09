Richard “Dick” Morrow, 79, died April 5, 2018, in Astria Sunnyside Hospital due to complications with cancer.
Richard was born Jan. 29, 1939 in Toppenish to Miller and Ester Morrow.
Richard is survived by his partner, Rose; his brothers: Denny, Jim, Tom, Sam, Mike, and Barry and their spouses, a sister, Patricia Dirkson, daughters Benda Davis, Kim Fayard, and son Daniel Morrow, and numer-ous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his step daughter Debbie Johnson.
A memorial dinner will be held at 1 p.m. April 14, at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Sunnyside.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment