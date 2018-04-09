Richard “Dick” Morrow, 79, died April 5, 2018, in Astria Sunnyside Hospital due to complications with cancer.

Richard was born Jan. 29, 1939 in Toppenish to Miller and Ester Morrow.

Richard is survived by his partner, Rose; his brothers: Denny, Jim, Tom, Sam, Mike, and Barry and their spouses, a sister, Patricia Dirkson, daughters Benda Davis, Kim Fayard, and son Daniel Morrow, and numer-ous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his step daughter Debbie Johnson.

A memorial dinner will be held at 1 p.m. April 14, at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Sunnyside.