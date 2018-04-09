Spring clean-up scheduled

SUNNYSIDE — City free clean-up is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at 5th Street, adjacent to the city pool.
Seniors and disabled residents may call 509-837-7999 for city staff to pick up bagged trash by appointment.
City residents are reminded that no commercial loads will be allowed, and things like vehicle batteries, car tires, automotive parts, hazardous wastes will not be accepted.
All covered load and littering ordinances will be enforced.
