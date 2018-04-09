Sunnyside Fire Department calls

APRIL 5

Aid call on Willowcrest Drive. Patient transported to PMH Medical Center, Prosser.

Aid call on South Sixth Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Van Belle Road. Canceled.

Aid call for lift assist on South Fifth Street.

Aid call on Park Drive. No patient.

Aid call on Tacoma Avenue. Patient refused medical aid.

APRIL 6

Aid call on West South Hill Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Fire alarm on Sheller Road. Canceled en route.

Aid call on Midvale Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Fourth Street, Granger. Patient transported to Astria Toppenish Hospital.

Aid call on Franklin Avenue. Return to station.

Aid call on Victory Way. No transport.

APRIL 7

Aid call on Lowry Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Basic life support patient transported from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

Airlift patient transported from Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

APRIL 8

Aid call in Granger. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Swan Road. No transport.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.