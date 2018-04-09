Sunnyside to flush hydrants next week Flushing set for April 17-19 citywide

— The city will be flushing the water system three days next week.

According to Public Works Administrative Assistant/Deputy City Clerk Jacqueline Renteria, fire hydrants will be opened to flush out iron and manganese deposits which cause “rusty” looking water.

Flushing is set for 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 17; and 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 18 and 19.

The city-wide flushing will also serve to test hydrants, she said.

During those days, residents and businesses should use minimal water, she said.

Renteria suggests running faucets for 10 minutes each morning after flushing (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, April 18-20) to eliminate any deposits which may build up in residential and business plumbing.

Further questions can be directed to Public Works by calling 509-837-5206.