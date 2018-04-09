— “I can be the Solution - Embrace your Voice” is the theme of the third annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” awareness event set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at Columbia Bank, 2690 E. Lincoln Ave.

The fund-raiser and awareness walk is designed to raise awareness concerning sexual assault, rape, and gender violence by walking a mile in high heeled shoes, Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services director Leticia Garcia said.

The walk, held in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month each April, will be held along the Yakima Valley Pathway, starting at the bank parking lot.

“All community members are encouraged to participate in taking a stand against sexual assault,” Garcia said.

To make it more fun, the local agency is seeking participants to seek sponsorships for the walk. All proceeds raised will benefit survivors of violence, Garcia said.

In accordance with the message “I Can Be the Solution - Embrace Your Voice,” LVCSS highlights that all individuals have an important contribution to make in creating a world free of sexual violence, Garcia said.

“We hope the community will turn out in force to lend their voices to this effort,” she said.

She said April is the specific time “...we pick to focus on the issues of sexual assault, but every day is a good time.”

For sponsorship forms, posters or to order T-shirts call LVCSS at 509-837-6689.