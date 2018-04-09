Woman arrested for possessing another’s identification

— Police arrested a woman last Wednesday, April 4, after she was found in possession of identification and credit cards belonging to another person.

Rene Valdez Garza, 35, faces a charge of second-degree possession of stolen property, and made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court today, April 9.

In a declaration of probable cause document submit-ted to the court, a Toppenish Police officer spotted Garza walking in the area of South Elms Street on April 4.

He knew she was wanted by authorities and stopped, placing her in handcuffs, records show.

Upon searching Garza, the officer located a card from a credit union, a credit card, Yakama Nation identification, a Washington state identification and social security card belonging to Alexandria John-Reyes, records show.

The officer, being familiar with Garza’s criminal record, believed the cards stolen, records show.

Although Garza said she had permission to have the cards, the officer contacted the owner and was informed they were stolen when her vehicle was broken into, records show.