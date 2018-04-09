Judge Donald W. Engel
April 10, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Manuel Chavez, DOB 05/18/91, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.
Javier Esquivel Reyes, DOB 07/10/68, driving under the influence.
Julian Lopez Penaloza, DOB 08/30/87, driving under the influence.
TWO-YEAR DEFERRED DISPOSITION REVIEW HEARING
Patrick Ikaika Lover, DOB 11/14/77, driving under the influence.
ARRAIGNMENT
Edwin Alan Puebla, DOB 02/25/94, driving under the influence.
Abigail Aguilar, DOB 10/16/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.
Josue Hernandez, DOB 07/25/94, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY
Elias Salvador Sanchez, DOB 10/18/89, driving under the influence.
