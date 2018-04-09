Judge Donald W. Engel

April 10, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Manuel Chavez, DOB 05/18/91, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.

Javier Esquivel Reyes, DOB 07/10/68, driving under the influence.

Julian Lopez Penaloza, DOB 08/30/87, driving under the influence.

TWO-YEAR DEFERRED DISPOSITION REVIEW HEARING

Patrick Ikaika Lover, DOB 11/14/77, driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT

Edwin Alan Puebla, DOB 02/25/94, driving under the influence.

Abigail Aguilar, DOB 10/16/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.

Josue Hernandez, DOB 07/25/94, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Elias Salvador Sanchez, DOB 10/18/89, driving under the influence.