Zillah clean-up date set

ZILLAH — The Zillah Community Cean-up will be held from 8 a. m. to 1 p. m. Saturday, April 28, just in time for the annual Spring Barrel Tasting Weekend.
Residents are asked to call city hall (509-829-5151) for downtown clean-up locations or e-mail zillahrc@gmail.com.
