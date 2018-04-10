Blitz comes to Sunnyside

— Sunnyside High School is welcoming Seattle Seahawks’ Blitz and Sea Gal to celebrate the kick-off of the Fuel Up to Play 60 (FUTP60) program. FUTP60 is a partnership between the Seattle Seahawks and Dairy Farmers of Washington that promotes healthy eating and physical activity in Washington schools.

Sunnyside School District was awarded $20,000 in grant funds by the Dairy Farmers of Washington. With the grant from DFW, the nutrition program has been able to implement a district-wide smoothie program which has helped students learn about the importance of a healthy diet. The elementary school PE teachers have been leading the health and wellness charge encouraging students to become leaders in their Fuel Up to Play 60 student teams.

The Seahawks will be leading two assemblies at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. More than 2,500 students will be participating in the assembly. Local dairy farmers will also be in attendance to present the check to the school district.