Electric vehicle charging station coming to Prosser

— It may not be long before tourists driving electric vehicles start visiting the Lower Yakima Valley.

Energy Northwest has announced a $1 million project to add nine electric vehicle charging stations in Eastern Washington, including one in Prosser.

Others on Interstate 82 will be located in Kennewick, Richland and Yakima. Interstate 90 will get new stations in Cle Elum and George. And Highway 395 will see new charging stations erected in Pasco and Connell.

The stations will allow drivers owners to charge their electric vehicle to about 80 percent capacity in less than 30 minutes.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony kicks off the project May 15 in the Southridge Complex of Kennewick; the network is expected to be complete in June 2019.