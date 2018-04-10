Daily Sun logo

Four local girls compete in Flo Reno Worlds

Lourdes "Luli" Torres of Sunnyside took second place at the Flo Reno Worlds and was named an All-American at the wrestling tournament.

Delilah Chavez of Granger took second place and was named an All-American at the Flo Reno Worlds in Reno, Nev.

SUNNYSIDE — RENO, Nev. — Four Lower Yakima Valley wrestlers came home from the Flo Reno Worlds on Sunday with medals from the 21st annual wrestling tournament.

Lourdes “Luli” Torres of Sunnyside and Delilah Chavez of Granger each finished second in the event in their weight classs. They were also named All-Americans.

Dalilah Torres and Alexxus Ramos, both of Sunnyside, each finished fourth.

Dalilah Torres of Sunnyside finished fourth in her weight class and age division at the Flo Reno Worlds wrestling tournament.

