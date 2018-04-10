Four local girls compete in Flo Reno Worlds

— RENO, Nev. — Four Lower Yakima Valley wrestlers came home from the Flo Reno Worlds on Sunday with medals from the 21st annual wrestling tournament.

Lourdes “Luli” Torres of Sunnyside and Delilah Chavez of Granger each finished second in the event in their weight classs. They were also named All-Americans.

Dalilah Torres and Alexxus Ramos, both of Sunnyside, each finished fourth.