It’s Cherry Festival weekend

— By Julia Hart

GRANGER — It is finally spring, this weekend it’s time for the annual Granger Cherry Festival, a community event that has been held annually since 1948.

The Granger Lions will host the three-day event begin Friday with the opening of the carnival and food concessions in the city park, 201 E. A St.

Carnival wristbands are on sale until noon Friday at Conoco, Los Naranjo Bak-ery and from any Lions Club member, Munos said.

The event is two weeks earlier this year, event spokesperson Susy Munos said.

“We changed the weekend, so we could have our carnival,” she said, “But we will be back to the last weekend of April next year.”

There is still time to regis-ter for the parade, by calling Munos at 509-790-8523.

Friday

Noon – 8 p.m. - All carnival rides and food conces-sion booths will be open in the park.

Saturday

7 a.m. -The Grand Parade behind the elementary school on Bailey Avenue.

9:30 a.m. - Judging of pa-rade entries.

11 a.m. - Grand parade begins at 11 a.m. on Bailey Avenue, travel down Sunny-side Avenue to Main Street, and ending back at the mid-dle school.

Noon – 2 p.m. - Cherry Festival Luncheon at the Lions Clubhouse 109 E. A St. All visiting royalty are invited to attend.

Noon - 9 p.m. - Carnival, local food vendors with en-tertainment provided by Radio KDNA all afternoon.

3-7 p.m. - Lions Bingo tent, Saturday at the Lions Club house, 109 E. A St.

Sunday

7 a.m. - The annual fish-ing derby will be held a Sun-day morning with registra-tion at the Granger Ponds, near Hisey Park. Washing-ton State Fishing license fees apply. Prizes will be awarded to top three in two age categories (adult and 12 and under).

Noon – 8 p.m. -Carnival, local food vendors and en-tertainment provided by Radio KDNA.

3-7 p.m.- Lions Bingo tent, Saturday at the Lions Club house, 109 E. A St.