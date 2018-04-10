John Donnally

John Elwood Donnally was born March 29, 1938, in Everett,

He, 80, is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Lois Donnally and sister Linda.

The majority of his younger were spent in Hover and Sunnyside. John gradu-ated from Sunnyside High School in 1956. After gradu-ating he went directly into the Coast Guard, stationed in San Diego, Calif. After serving his tour of duty, he went to college.

Most of his adult life he lived and worked in Alaska. He loved the outdoors, fish-ing and spending time with his family and friends.

He was a member of the Wasilla Bible Church and loved the staff and the many friends he made there. He retired from Elmendorf Air Force Bases, leaving be-hind many friends and moved to California.

He is survived by his lov-ing wife of 19 years, Gaylia (Crabtree) Donnally. He also leaves behind children Jo-selle Campbell, Chris and Melissa Donnally, Steve and Lisa Donnally and stepchil-dren John, Kate and Steph-anie. He also is survived by Gaylia’s children: Gordon, Cheryl, Randell and their spouses, and Ronnie, as well as several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.