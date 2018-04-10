Kiona-Benton begins search for new schools superintedent Haun stepping down to become district's Federal and State Programs director

— Another Lower Yakima Valley school district is looking for a superintendent to lead education beginning with the next school year.

The Kiona-Benton School District announced Tuesday, April 10, that it is beginning the search process to replace Superintendent Wade Haun.

Granger and Mabton school district are also looking for new superintendents.

Haun is resigning as superintendent effective June 30 to become the district’s Federal and State Programs director, a post currently filled by Assistant Superintendent Joe Lloyd.

The Kiona-Benton School Board has retained Pasco-based Educational Service District No. 123 to find a new top educator.

“Our team recently conducted a successful superintendent search for the Columbia School District in Burbank,” service district Superintendent Darcy Weisner said. “And we’re looking forward to working with Kiona-Benton in their process to find another great superintendent to serve Benton City’s schools and community.”

An official job posting will be online this week, Weisner said, noting there is a May 3 deadline to apply.

Finalists are expected to be interviewed May 14-18. The board is expired to offer a contract to a candidate by May 21.

The start of the search comes about three months after Lloyd announced his retirement after 36 years with the district.

“Our district has been blessed to have Mr. Lloyd to guide and care for our students, staff and community,” School Board Chairwoman Julie Rheinschmidt said. “We wish him a well-deserved, happy, and long retirement.”

Rheinschmidt said the transition to a new schools leader is expected to be smooth with Haun continuing on with the district.

“Mr. Haun’s collaborative nature, along with our dedicated staff, will provide a smooth transition for a new superintendent,” she said. “The board is looking forward to conducting an inclusive search by involving our staff and community in the decision-making process.”

The Kiona-Benton search announcement comes just a few weeks after searches were announced in Mabton and Granger.

Superintendent Minerva Morales is retiring from the Mabton district and Margarita Lopez is retiring in Granger.

Both of those districts have hired headhunting firms to find their next superintendents.

Mabton superintendent applications were due April 5 and finalists will be announced Thursday, April 19.

In Granger, the deadline to apply was March 9, Granger School Board member Ron Fleming said previously. A date for finalists to be announced has yet to be released.

All three of the school district plan to have their new leaders begin work July 1, the day the 2018-19 school year starts.

And they won’t be the only new superintendents in the Lower Yakima Valley for the next school year.

On March 14, the Prosser School District hired Matt Ellis as its new superintendent.

Ellis replaces Ray Tolcacher, who retired from the position last September. Since that time,

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Deanna Flores has served as interim superintendent.

Ellis grew up in Prosser and graduated from Prosser High School in 2000. He started his teaching career in 2008 in Grandview and has since moved up to be a principal in Royal City for three years and serve as superintendent in Ritzville the last two.

The details of his contract have yet to be announced.