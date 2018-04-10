New powder could help honeybees

— Honey bee colonies could be saved from collapse in the future thanks to a microscopic particle that attracts pesticides.

Washington State University researchers have developed a material that attracts pesticide residue in bees. The product, a powder, can be incorporated into a sugar solution that’s fed to bee colonies.

Each microparticle is the size and shape of a grain of pollen, making them easily digestible for bees.

When consumed by the bees, the particles attract and absorb pesticide toxins. Then, they pass through the bees like any other food, significantly reducing pesticide residues.