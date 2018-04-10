Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 9

Informational call on Ismo Court.

Welfare check on Nicka Road.

Assist agency on Vista Drive.

Harassment on East Washington Street.

Assist agency at West Wine Country and Stover roads.

Traffic hazard at Elm Street and Old Inland Empire Highway.

Parking problem on Carriage Court.

Suspicious activity on Birch Street.

Attempt to locate on Grandridge Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

APRIL 10

Animal problem on West wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82, Milepost 73.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 9

Animal problem on Fourth Avenue.

Noise complaint on East First Street.

MABTON POLICE

APRIL 9

Vehicle prowl on High School Road.

APRIL 10

Suspicious activity at Main and B streets.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 9

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Welfare check on Scoon Road.

Traffic offense on East South Hill Road.

Disorderly conduct on West Madison Avenue.

Domestic call at South 16th Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on North Sixth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Heffron Street.

Animal problem at South 11th Street and East Decatur Avenue.

Theft on Gregory Avenue Extension.

Prisoner transport on Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on South Street.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Traffic offense at South 16th Street and Irving Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Cemetery Road.

Animal problem on Buena Vista Avenue.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on South 16th Street.

Spillman test on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Doolittle Avenue.

Spillman test on South 11th Street.

Juvenile problem on Bagley Drive.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South 13th Street.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard at Yakima Valley Highway and North 16th Street.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on West South Hill Road.

Unwanted guest on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on Washington Court.

Civil matter on Villareal Drive.

Parking problem on South Ninth Street.

Residential alarm on Crescent Avenue.

Resident assist on Linden Way.

Runaway juvenile on Reeves Way.

Resident assist on Cemetery Road.

Shots reported fired on South Ninth Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

APRIL 10

Assist agency at Main and B streets, Mabton.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 9

Domestic call on North Wasco Avenue.

Suspicious activity on West First Street.

Welfare check on South Wasco Avenue.

Welfare check on West First Street.

Call on South Simcoe Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Welfare check on Donald Road.

APRIL 10

Welfare check at Donald and North Track roads.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 9

Non-injury crash at Larue and South Oldenway roads, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Crash at Fort and South Wapato roads, Wapato.

Assault on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Theft on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Vehicle prowl on Williamson Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Rader Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Braden Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Larue Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call at Linden Street and West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on Tamara Place, Toppenish.

Assault on Pumphouse Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Van Belle Road, Granger.

Theft on Buena Road, Zillah.

Prisoner transport on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call on Thorp Road, Wapato.

Informational call on Railroad Avenue, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on South Camas Road, Wapato.

Illegal dumping on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Livestock incident at Snipes Pump and Linderman roads, Mabton.

Recovered stolen property on South Satus Road, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Liberty Avenue, Granger.

Suspicious activity at Lateral A and Branch roads, Wapato.

Found property on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Donald Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Ashue Road, Toppenish.

APRIL 10

Unwanted guest on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Lost property on Fort Road, Toppenish.