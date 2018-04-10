Prosser museum is program

SUNNYSIDE — The history of Yakima Valley is the topic at the next Nouvella Club meeting. The group will meet at noon Thursday, April 19, at Snipes Brewery and Restaurant, 905 Yakima Valley Highway.
Alys Means of the Benton County Historical Museum of Prosser will be guest speaker.
For reservations call 509-837-5598 by Monday, April 16.
