Special Olympics Track meet set for April 11

— The annual School District Special Olympics Track Meet is scheduled for Wednesday morning, April 11.

Activities begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. on the high school track, followed by competition from 9-11 a.m.

Lunch will be from 11-11:30 a.m. with an awards ceremony at 11:45 a.m.

Participants will receive ribbons, T-Shirts and medals, volunteer Teri Alvarez -Ziegler said.

The high school Leadership Class is manning the events.