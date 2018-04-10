Special Olympics Track meet set for April 11

SUNNYSIDE — The annual School District Special Olympics Track Meet is scheduled for Wednesday morning, April 11.
Activities begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. on the high school track, followed by competition from 9-11 a.m.
Lunch will be from 11-11:30 a.m. with an awards ceremony at 11:45 a.m.
Participants will receive ribbons, T-Shirts and medals, volunteer Teri Alvarez -Ziegler said.
The high school Leadership Class is manning the events.
