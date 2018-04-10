Sunnyside Fire Department calls

APRIL 9
Aid call on Reeves Way. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Braden Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Scoon Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Park Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Lift assist on South Fourth Street.
Lift assist on South Fourth Street.
APRIL 10
Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. No transport.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment