Sunnyview Park softball diamonds get facelift

— Two of Sunnyview Park’s softball fields are getting an upgrade courtesy of RDO Equipment and the city.

On Monday, RDO workers Josh Josephs and Jesus Magallan used John Deere tractors to recondition infields on two of the diamonds.

Grow said he will be monitoring the progress of the fields and hopes to have them playable as soon as possible. The other two fields are ready to go for the spring softball season.

“Cleaning up these fields will make Sunnyside parks more reputable, appealing and attractive to the eye,” Grow said. “It will provide encouragement for tournaments, leagues and tourism.”

The company donated the work — 8 hours for each employee — as part of its community service program, city Recreation Coordinator Lander Grow said.

“It’s important for a small growing community like Sunnyside to work together on certain projects to accomplish a common goal,” he said.

The cleanup of the two fields has been in the works for a year for the park between Grandview and Sunnyside on Yakima Valley Highway

RDO partnered with the city Parks and Recreation Department to renovate the infields that had been taken over by weeds and grass, Grow said. The company brought out staff and equipment to rake, scrape, till and smooth out the infields on two of the four softball infields.

“City of Sunnyside Parks and Recreation is pleased with the progress,” Grow said, noting Sunnyview Park opens for the season the first of May.

The fields have already been reserved for softball tournaments, he said.

“We encourage more reservations for tournaments, and leagues,” he said.

To reserve a field, call 509-837-8660.

The park closes at the end of September.