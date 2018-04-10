Toppenish man charged with possessing a stolen firearm

— A Toppenish man faces a charge of being in possession of a stolen firearm after police nab him for driving while his license is suspended.

Samuel D. Olney, 44, appears in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing today, April 10.

An officer recognized him as the driver of a vehicle on April 7. The officer notified another police officer that Olney was driving with a suspended license, a narrative submitted to the court said.

The second officer located the vehicle Olney was driving and followed it until the first officer provided confirmation regarding the identity of the driver, records show.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the officers took Olney into custody after he confirmed his license was suspended and he didn’t have insurance or the vehicle’s registration available, records show.

One of the officers noticed a rifle in the backseat of the vehicle, removed it and checked to determine if it was stolen. There wasn’t any record of the gun being stolen, but the other officer found a loaded gun at the feet of the passenger, Joseph Olney, records show.

Joseph Olney was hand-cuffed and later cited for a concealed carry violation.

Officers obtained permission to search the vehicle further, locating a gun case with loaded magazines at the feet of a backseat passenger, Jaclyn Olney, records show.

They also found a pistol in the center console, which Samuel Olney said he purchased in Naches. That gun was reported stolen, records show.