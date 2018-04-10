Toppenish teen charged in murder at Valley Mall

— An 18-year-old from Toppenish faces a second-degree murder charge for his role in the April 6 killing of Efren Cervantes-Sanchez, 21, at Valley Mall.

Alexander Pelcastre is scheduled for a preliminary hearing today, April 10, in Yakima County Superior Court.

Union Gap Police investigated the case after receiving a call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot at Valley Mall just before 10 p.m. April 6, a narrative presented to the court said.

Officers found Cervantes-Sanches inside a vehicle, with a gunshot wound to the chest, records show.

Cervantes-Sanches was rushed to Astria Medical Center in Yakima, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his wound, records show.

The suspect shooter was witnessed fleeing in a minivan, records show.

Police were looking for the van, and a tip on April 9 was provided by a teenager who’d seen a social media message from Pelcastre, records show.

The message indicated Pelcastre was with another person when the shooting occurred, records show. He indicated he was afraid “… because of his involvement driving the shooter from the scene and observing several security cameras,” records show.

A School Resource Officer at the school the student attends, and where Pelcastre was a former student, called Pelcastre. The officer convinced Pelcastre to tell him what happened, records show.

Pelcastre went to the officer’s location and he told his version of events, stating one of his friends shot Cervantes-Sanches after an altercation, records show.

Pelcastre said he witnessed the events, heard the gun-shot, saw Cervantes-Sanches fall to the ground and drove the shooter away from the scene, records show.

The officer taking the statement requested he be charged with second degree accomplice to murder.