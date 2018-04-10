Traffic stop nets meth possession

SUNNYSIDE — A routine traffic stop for an expired motor vehicle registration resulted in the arrest of a man from Mexico on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
On April 9, Sunnyside Police officer Nathan Porter stopped a vehicle driven by Gonzalo Aguilar Alonso, 23, of Mabton at Van Belle and Washout roads.
After being provided only a Mexican voter’s card for identification, police were unable to positively identify Alonso as a licensed driver, leading to his arrest, court records show.
Porter searched Alonso and found a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, records show.
Alonso appeared in Yakima County Superior Court April 10 to face the charge.
