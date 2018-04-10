Type B influenza outbreak reported in state

— Health officials say a second round of flu season is showing up around the state.

Earlier this winter, Type A influenza spread quickly across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Now, Type B is showing up.

Type B outbreaks have been reported in Spokane, King, Kitsap and Clark counties, officials said.

Spokane County health officials said 72 percent of flu-related hospitalizations in March were due to Type B.