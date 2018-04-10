Wright wins Cash Bash

— The winner of the Opening Day Cash Bash at Renegade Raceway is Virginia Wright. Racing a 2017 Ford Mustang, she clocked a time of 12.534 seconds for a speed of 112.88 mph and a 12.66 dial.

Runner-up was Morris Boggess in a 1999 Chevrolet Camaro with a time of 12.389 seconds. He hit 110.09 mph and a 12.51 Red Light dial.